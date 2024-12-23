UPDATE: Two dead after fiery crash in Thomas County

We're learning more about a fiery single-car crash that killed two people. According to the Thomas County Sheriff's Office, the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

On Monday around 8:50 a.m., deputies discovered their bodies inside a burning car on U.S. 319 North near Merrillville Road.

No identification was located on the victims. The car is believed to be a red Model 3 Tesla with a drive-out tag.

The sheriff believes the impact triggered the car's battery which led to the fire.

The sheriff is communicating with other counties to confirm their identities.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff's Office at 229-225-3300 or Georgia State Patrol at 229-931-7000.

