UPDATE:

Thomasville PD says all lanes are now back open following a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Original:

The Thomasville Police Department is working a multi-vehicle accident near US Highway 19 at Highway 319. In a Facebook post, they say all lanes to and from the area are shut down at this time.

They're asking commuters to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

