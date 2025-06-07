Thomasville’s Juneteenth celebration continues to grow and expand

Organizers are adding $500 scholarships for high school students, funded by community donations.



New this year: a community Spades tournament and a Living Wax Museum that brings Black historical figures to life.



The celebration takes place Saturday, June 21, at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Watch the video to learn how this event continues to grow each year.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thomasville neighbors are gearing up for one of the biggest Juneteenth celebrations the city's ever seen.

I'm taking a closer look at how the celebration has grown over the years—and what's new this time around.

It started as a small community event through the No More Shackles Empowerment Mentoring Program—but it's grown into something much bigger.

Organizers say thousands have come out in recent years.

Now, it's a full nonprofit focused on helping people find real freedom—mentally, financially, and spiritually.

This year, they're adding a new celebration on June 19th, the official Juneteenth holiday.

It's called "Worship, Dinner & a Movie," in partnership with St. Luke's AME Church.

The night includes a special documentary that explores the roots of Juneteenth and the Black church's role in it.

And when it comes to the big festival on June 21st—Ucher Dent knows best.

"We're restructuring how we're actually doing the festival. Because of the weather, it gets rather hot and humid in June, so we're kind of like breaking pieces up. Everything won't be outside all continuously, other than the food vendors, of course," said Ucher Dent, the event's organizer.

New additions this year include a Spades tournament and a Living Wax Museum that brings Black history to life.

There'll also be job recruiters, college reps, and health pros on hand to connect with the community.

The day wraps up with a powerful Gospel Fest, featuring choirs and worship teams—including a surprise gospel recording artist.

You'll also hear from civil rights icon Rutha Harris, enjoy cultural performances, food vendors, a children's play village with water attractions, a charity car show, and the annual Hoodie Awards honoring local heroes.

Dent tells me they're planning to use community donations to also provide $500 scholarships to local high school students this year.

