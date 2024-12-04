Thomasville's historic municipal building and auditorium set for transformation

The city of Thomasville is seeking input on plans to transform its historic municipal building and auditorium. The focus is adding more live entertainment and bringing more people downtown.

Two town hall meetings for public input are planned for Thursday, December 5 at 12PM and 6PM at the Covey Nest.

Watch the video to hear how this project could attract visitors, support local businesses, and boost nightlife.

This iconic building behind me has hosted countless events, but it's been in need of major repairs for years.

I'm finding out how the city's plans to invest in live entertainment here and if it will help bring more visitors to our downtown, supporting local businesses along the way.

This auditorium has over 1,100 seats and has been a gathering spot for generations, but city leaders say it needs a major facelift to match the needs of today.

They've already started with improvements like a new air purification system, but the big transformation is still ahead.

"Everybody loves this auditorium, everybody loves this building, it's an icon of the city," said Patchunka.

Mary Patchunka, tourism manager tells me the city has hired a globally recognized company, Theatre Projects, to lead a market and feasibility study.

Five experts will fly in to assess the building and explore how it can support Thomasville's vision for live entertainment.

"I want people after 5 o'clock, not just going home, I want them to come and enjoy some beautiful entertainment here on this stage and then go downtown and shop, go down and have dinner or drinks after the shows," said Patchunka.

Patchunka says revitalizing the auditorium could bring more life downtown

"More live entertainment during the evening hours is definitely better because we can always use more of that... most of the time, if you want to do something you have to go to Tallahassee," said Spadafora.

Steven Spadafora, who moved to Thomasville from New York, says this kind of investment would be a game-changer for the community.

"That's what we need—local type of entertainment. All of the performers are from the area, and I mean, it's just an asset to the community," said Spadafora.

Before making changes, city leaders want input from neighbors on the auditorium's future.

"Yes, the city does own this, but we want the taxpayers to come and share with us their thoughts about the building and where they want to see this building go," said Patchunka.

It's your chance to share ideas and help shape the auditorium's future.

