Thomasville’s artsy side, one shop at a time

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Our On the Road series takes us to downtown Thomasville, where three small businesses are keeping the city’s creative spirit alive through yarn, leather, and original art.



Fuzzy Goat brings people together through knitting workshops and cozy community events.

Southlife handcrafts leather goods in-store, inspired by customer feedback and built to last.

Charlie Whitney’s studio blends original art and antiques, offering visitors a glimpse of Thomasville’s creative past and present.

WATCH the video to hear from the creators behind these businesses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Thomasville, art isn't just a hobby; it's a way of life for some local businesses.

From yarn and leather to vintage art, I'm meeting the makers behind three creative spots shaping the city's soul.

I started my walk through downtown at Fuzzy Goat, a cozy yarn shop that's built a tight-knit community around creativity and connection.

"I've loved to knit for a really long time. If you don't knit, we'd love to teach you. It's very satisfying. You're making beautiful things out of hand-dyed yarn," said Cadence Kidwell, owner of Fuzzy Goat.

Inside, people gather to craft, chat, and learn something new, regardless of age or background.

"This lodge area that I'm sitting in now that often fills up... people that you may think have nothing else in common can sit together all afternoon and just knit and talk about their families and what they're doing," said Kidwell.

Just around the corner, I stopped by Southlife, a leather shop where everything from the bags to the belts is designed and handmade right in the store.

"So we make everything ourselves right here in the store. If you come to the store, you can see us actually making things. That's a big thing that's unique," said Ryan Clinkscales, Production Manager.

The shop is run by a husband-and-wife team who test every design before it hits the shelves and their work has grown alongside the support of the Thomasville community.

"The customers, specifically the community in Thomasville, was a big impact in growing the business. Kelly was able to take their ideas and be inspired to come up with new designs," said Clinkscales.

And finally, I wrapped up my walk at Charlie Whitney's studio.

A mix of art, antiques, and a bit of history in every corner.

"Well, I used to have a studio at my house, and I decided that I wanted to try to paint here. And what I like about that is people can come in, have a conversation with me. I do like people and being around people and being more public. That's why I'm here. I enjoy it, and I think people enjoy seeing the mess I make here," said Whitney.

All these artsy spots are right here in downtown Thomasville, along with plenty of other local businesses doing similar creative work.

