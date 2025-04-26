Thomasville's 104th Rose Festival brings crowds and cash flow to local businesses

Over 40,000 visitors expected in Downtown Thomasville for the 104th Rose Festival.



Local businesses could see a $4.3 million economic impact from the weekend.



Watch the video to see how shops are getting creative with rose-themed treats and drinks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

40,000 — that's how many people we're expecting to see right here in Thomasville over just two days.

I'm taking you on a stroll through this year's Rose Festival and showing you how businesses are celebrating in their own special way.

It's the 104th year of the Rose Festival, and Downtown Thomasville is overflowing with flowers.

You can look at them, smell them, or even buy them at the Rose Show.

That's where I met up with Macy Taylor, this year's Miss Thomasville, who tells me she's been dreaming about this moment since she was a little girl.

"I can remember coming to this parade when I was a little girl and seeing miss thomasville and wanting to be just like her so beign able to be here and be that woman that little me loves is such an honor," said Taylor.

Also soaking in the memories is a couple visiting from Valdosta—Annette and Ed Woodruff—who say the festival brings back sweet family traditions.

"We just love to come over and look at the beautiful roses. It's kind of special for me because my parents lived in Valdosta and my father was a big nut about roses and used to come over here and buy the roses that were registered, had names, and I enjoy seeing them and oh yeah he had one like that," said Woodruff.

And those neighbors aren't just here to see the flowers—they're shopping, dining, and supporting local businesses, creating a $4.3 million impact for our city.

"We still normally are busy but we're expecting it to be a little bit more busy with a lot more foot traffic," said Love.

Leland Love tells me it's his first time working a Rose Festival at Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop, where they're rolling out a special rose-inspired cocktail, rose red wine, and other limited menu treats.

"With the artisan market going on downtown and everybody coming in for this event it's really beneficial," said Maguire.

.Just a few doors down, Sweet Cacao Chocolates—who recently moved and expanded—have also been in prep mode.

Amanda Maguire, General Manager, tells me they are expecting sales to double from last year.

"We've been in full mode where all of us have really dedicated more hours than usual to make sure that we are fully stocked and prepared for this weekend," said Maguire.

But there's more happening on Saturday, you've got the Rose Fest Market at The Ritz, a flower show, a car show at the Courthouse, and the big Rose Fest Finale concert.

