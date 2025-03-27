Thomasville woman sentenced to life with parole for husband’s poisoning

THOMASVILLE, GA — After nearly three years of investigation and legal proceedings, Torrii Fedrick Robinson has been found guilty of murdering her husband, Phil Fedrick, by poisoning him with antifreeze. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday morning.

The case began in September 2021 when the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched an inquiry after an autopsy revealed that the 40-year-old had antifreeze in his system. TCSO says Fedrick was taken to Archbold Memorial Hospital where the emergency room staff suspected poisoning. He died a week later. Investigators ruled out accidental exposure, leading to Robinson’s arrest in November 2022.

Robinson had denied wrongdoing, with her defense team arguing she wasn't responsible for his death but rather it was the result of a suicide attempt, but evidence pointed to deliberate poisoning.

Sheriff Tim Watkins who worked the case, thanked the jury and said they came back with the correct verdict.

You can watch his full statement below.

SHERIFF WATKINS INTERVIEW

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.