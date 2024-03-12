Thomasville voters talk about what issues bring them out to the presidential primary

Tuesday's primary in Georgia is a glimpse into what issues will bring voters to the polls in November.

The results of Tuesday's primary will be used as a litmus test for voter enthusiasm.

Watch the video to see what issues brought Thomasville voters out.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Immigration, abortion, and those are two of the main things," Ashley Mervin, one Thomasville voter said.

Usually, only the most engaged voters come out to primary elections. The results of Tuesday's primary will be used as a litmus test for voter enthusiasm.

"I think it's been flat all over the state," Frank Scoggins, the Thomas County Elections Supervisor said about turnout. "I know during early voting was not what we expected."

According to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll the economy, inflation, crime, and immigration are all reasons people will come out and vote.

"Inflation, costs of food, and immigration, which is not been a real problem here, but it's coming," Gary Langford, another Thomasville voter said.

The poll said Americans grade Trump more favorably than Biden on the economy (49%-37%), inflation (45%-31%), crime (41%-35%) as well as on immigration and the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border (45%-29%).

Americans give higher marks to Biden over Trump on climate change (42%-33%) and abortion (47%-35%).

"We make the choices," Mervin said. "We can decide what we want to do for dinner we can decide what to do for our bodies."