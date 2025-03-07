Thomasville singer raises money to fight homelessness through music

Khabriyah Cunningham hosted a benefit concert at First Presbyterian Church, raising $500 for Thomas County Cares.



The nonprofit, now a faith-based 501(c)(3), covers out-of-pocket costs for IDs, medical care, and essential resources for the homeless.



Watch the video to hear Khabriyah sing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One musician, one message, and a mission to help.

I'm finding out why a Thomasville artist is taking the stage—not just to perform, but to fight homelessness in her community.

"I grew up in the church. My grandmother was in the choir. My grandmother also sang in the choir. I would witness her walking around the house singing hymns and other, you know, church songs. And I don't know, it just became something that I guess I developed an affinity for," said Cunningham.

For Khabriyah Cunningham, last Sunday wasn't just another night of worship—it was a night to make a difference.

She held a special concert at First Presbyterian Church, raising $500 for Thomas County Cares, the only nonprofit in the county dedicated to helping the homeless.

She tells me her love for music turned into a way to give back when she realized just how much help is needed in our community.

"I found out that a lot of the stuff that they were doing was out of pocket. So, they were paying for doctor's visits. Um, what were they paying for? IDs and birth certificates. And so, it just, it made me want to support her and her outreach mission," said Cunningham.

Right now, Thomas County Cares is the only nonprofit in Thomas County focused on providing food, medical care, and housing support for people experiencing homelessness.

"I didn't really realize how big of a problem it was here until the night of the concert and she kind of gave some statistics on how many people were homeless the last time that they did a count. I think it was around 320. So, um, yeah," said Cunningham.

And for people in the community, there's no one better to take on this mission than Khabriyah.

"In my opinion, it shows her heart because she just has a heart for people. So, for her, it doesn't surprise me that she's using her platform to help others along the way," said Watt.

If you want to help or donate to Thomas County Cares, go to their website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.