Thomasville recovery group, local agencies set to give out 600 blankets

For its 4th year, Wecovery Peer Support Center is expanding their reach for Operation Gotcha' Covered.

Wecovery Peer Support Center and Thomasville agencies will give out 400 free meals and blankets in Thomasville. In addition, 200 will be given out to surrounding counties.

"It makes a connection with somebody. Loneliness and isolation are the real pandemic here," said Dan Bailey, Program Manager of Wecovery Peer Support Center.

Wecovery Program Manager Dan Bailey says it was important for the yearly blanket drive to partner with other local agencies in Thomasville to reach even more people in need.

"We've focused on Thomasville in past events. This year we're attempting to outreach in other communities," said Bailey.

"Sometimes we can live in a bit of a cocoon, don't we? Now that I've had the blessing of working for the city and in this particular position, I've really gotten to see the need that's out there," said Ricky Zambrano, Community Outreach.

It was just in October when ABC 27 reported that the local homeless shelter, Fountain of Life Rescue Shelter, had seen an increase in visitors.

In 2022 they saw about 150 to 200 people walk through their doors. In 2023 that number has risen to 300.

An issue community outreach manager Ricky Zambrano says they're working to change.

"We saw an opportunity to get blankets into the hands of people that maybe weren't being reached," said Zambrano.

Now, those people get to be a little warmer this Christmas season, but Bailey says the job isn't over yet.

"Homelessness and financial insecurity is an issue no matter where you live," said Bailey.

The event will happen Thursday at Pineland Baptist Church as well as the Salvation Army from 3 to 6pm.