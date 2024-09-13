Thomasville Police step up security following non-credible school threat

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville Police Department is stepping up security at city schools following a threat. See their Facebook post about the situation made Friday morning below:

"On 9/13/2024 the Thomasville Police Department was alerted by Thomasville City Schools - Thomasville, GA Officials regarding a threat posted over social media. The Thomasville Police Department as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to investigate. At this time, it has been determined that there is NO credibility to this threat. We have increased security across all city school campuses. This is an active investigation as we seek to find the source of these threats."

SCHOOL LEADERS HAVE BEEN ON ALERT FOR A WEEK NOW OVER SECURITY:

The school district also posted about the threat Friday morning. Find that response below:

"The Thomasville City School System requested increased security this morning at Thomasville High School in response to a post on social media that some students had interpreted to be a threat to the high school. The social media post was investigated by both the Thomasville Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and it was determined that there was no credible threat to the high school. The post that was cited in the threat was taken out of context and was not specific to Thomasville High School.

Out of an abundance of caution, security at the school was heightened while the matter was investigated. All scheduled activities will proceed as normal at the high school today.

'We appreciate the full support of the Thomasville Police Department in helping to keep our schools safe,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Dusty Kornegay. “The police department immediately engaged their investigative team who was able to track down the post that was at the root of the alert and found that there was no specific credible threat to the school related to the posting that triggered the alert.'"

