"WE HEARD GUNSHOTS" Neighbors left in shock after shooting injures one, leaves school on lockdown

A lockdown has been lifted at Harper Elementary following a shooting that injured one person.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, they received a call at approximately 11:45 am of a shooting at the 100 Block of Fern Street.

At least one person was shot multiple times. The victim is male and is currently recovering at Archbold Medical Center.

One neighbor says they heard gunshots coming from across the street.

"The guy was right on the person that was on the ground with the gun and he shot him twice."

TPD is still actively asking the community for help in providing any information.

You can call the Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 227-3302.

Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Fletcher and Fern.

At least one person is hurt, their condition is unknown.

People who live in surrounding areas including College Terrace Homes and adjacent streets are asked to stay inside their homes.

Harper Elementary has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to the active scene.

Area of Fletcher and Fern. Stay inside and report suspicious activity!

We are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Fern/Fletcher Street at around noon today. There are several suspects who ran from the scene and are believed to still be in the general area. We are working to get a good description of the suspects. You may receive a reverse-911 call and/or emergency message related to this incident.

If you live in the surrounding area, College Terrace Homes, or on adjacent streets please stay inside your homes and do not allow anyone to enter your home. Report any suspicious circumstances to dispatch so we can catch the persons responsible. If you have any information about this incident please contact us.

We do not have an update on the victim's condition at this time. Please stay safe and if you see anything unusual in this area, report to (229)226-2101.

