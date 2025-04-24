Thomasville police bring hundreds of classic cars to the Rose Festival

Entry fees support programs like the Jr. Law Enforcement Academy, Safe‑T‑ville, and more.



Hundreds of classic cars will line the Historic Courthouse lawn on Saturday, April 26.



Watch the video to see how this event humanizes the badge by engaging with neighbors outside typical patrol duties.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

People often think policing is all about enforcement, but Thomasville police tell me it's also about connection.

I'm showing you how they're getting involved and showing a different side through the Rose Festival's car show.

The Rose City Show & Shine Car & Truck Show is one of the highlights of the Rose Festival.

Beyond the fun of checking out incredible classic cars, Sergeant Crystal Parker says the entry fees help fund programs like the Jr. Law Enforcement Academy and Safe‑T‑ville—so every attendee is actually supporting local kids and community outreach.

But for her, it's about more than just the money.

"We're trying to humanize the badge so we need the community to understand that officers are people too, we're not robots, we're not mechanical, we have feelings, we care and we want to have those connections with people. We want our community to know that we're part of the community with them," said Parker.

Show began 22 years ago as a small fundraiser for the Thomasville Police Department's community programs.

Since then, it's grown into a must‑see event where more than 250 cars line the historic courthouse lawn.

When you get there, you'll see rows of gleaming classic cars—everything from '57 Chevys to vintage pickups.

The show will take place at the Historic Courthouse downtown from 10 to 3 this Saturday, but you'll need to be there by 8 to check in.

