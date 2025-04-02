Thomasville plans to invest millions in wastewater upgrades

The city’s wastewater system is 70 to 100 years old, causing road hazards and environmental risks.



Phase two of the Wastewater Treatment Plant project will remove excess nitrogen and phosphorus to comply with state regulations.



Watch the video to see how the Wastewater Conveyance Project will replace leaking pipes, preventing contamination and improving long-term sustainability.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You've probably seen road work popping up all over Thomasville.

But this isn't just routine maintenance—it's part of a massive wastewater improvement plan.

I'm breaking down why these upgrades, expected to cost between $50 to $70 million, are necessary.

"Well, our wastewater system is extremely old. It's aged material. No matter where you go, just about, there's a high chance that the system's anywhere between 70 to 100 years old," said Gusset.

Eric Gusset, the city's utilities director, says these aging pipes aren't just outdated—they're a serious risk.

"They can create the roads that cave in, which in return create additional hazards throughout the city. And like I said before, we're taking more of an aggressive approach to fixing this issue now," said Gusset.

Fixing these hazards is costly, but environmental advocate Julie Murphree says the investment will pay off in the long run.

"I think water quality is important. Also, conserving water is important. The water that goes through the wastewater treatment plant flows out into the Oquina Creek, which then connects into the Ochlockonee River," said Murphree.

But before that water reaches the river, it must be treated. That's where upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment Plant come in.

Phase one focused on repairing crumbling concrete, replacing old pumps, and modernizing key systems.

Now, phase two will tackle nitrogen and phosphorus removal—critical to meeting state environmental regulations.

"Recently, we just got nitrogen and phosphorus as a reportable item, and that is the biggest driving factor of our plant improvements," said Gussett.

That effort alone could cost up to $70 million. But it's not the only major project underway.

Another key initiative is the Wastewater Conveyance Project, which aims to fix leaking pipes that allow stormwater and groundwater to seep in.

"We also found minnows inside this sewer line. And so we want to replace that, seal it up, and also replace the force main that's out there," said Gussett.

Gusset says some of these pipes are 70 to 90 years old, and the plan is to replace them entirely with materials that will last another century.

Because of the high cost, discussions with environmental officials could extend the timeline for phase two of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Meanwhile, the Wastewater Conveyance Project is expected to be completed early next year

