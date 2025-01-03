Thomasville organizations to extend hours and serve hot meals during freezing temperatures

The Fountain of Life Shelter is extending its hours to provide a warm place to stay, meals, and showers for people without adequate shelter during freezing nights.

Thomas County Cares is also opening an hour earlier, providing hot meals, clothing, and essentials to help neighbors stay warm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's a fight against the cold, and local organizations are stepping up to keep people protected against dangerously cold temperatures.

I spent the day checking out how local organizations are working together to meet the need.

"In the wintertime, frostbite is really big, hypothermia is really big, malnutrition because they're not getting what they need and they're staying huddled to stay away from the weather. So they get into a tent, and next thing you know, they're freezing and nobody is checking on them," said Murphy.

With temperatures expected to drop into the 30s, local organizations in Thomas County are stepping up to protect people from the cold.

The Fountain of Life Shelter is extending its hours, staying open on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday—nights they're usually closed.

Anne Pridgen, the shelter's treasurer, says they'll also provide hot meals, showers, and a safe space for those in need.

"You know, it may not fix their entire life, but it helps them that one night, and we can do that," said Pridgen.

Thomas County Cares, a local nonprofit, is also stepping in to bridge the gap. They're adjusting their schedule to ensure no one is left in the cold.

"We're gonna push it back a little bit so we don't have people standing back outside for two or three hours. So instead, we'll be here by nine. The shelter closes at 8, so it's just an hour transition. If it's super, super cold, we'll come back a little sooner than that," said Murphy.

Beyond their usual snacks, activities, and services, Thomas County Cares is preparing hot, homemade meals Monday through Friday to help neighbors stay warm. They're also distributing essentials like jackets, socks, and blankets.

On January 21st, there will be a homeless coalition meeting to also allow people to step up to help provide meals and services to those who need the help.

You can contactThomas County Cares for more information.