Thomasville moves forward with $5 million grant to build new domestic violence shelter

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville is taking the next big step toward building a new, expanded domestic violence shelter, with plans to apply for a $5 million federal grant by the end of July.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When survivors finally ask for help, Halcyon Home is one of the only safe places to turn. But lately they've been running out of space to say yes.

I'm following the city's latest move to change that with a major new grant application in the works.

The current shelter is over 120 years old—and there's simply not enough room.

In 2024 alone, around 270 women stayed at Halcyon Home.Many had to share tight spaces with strangers while trying to heal.

"I mean can you imagine coming into a small room and you're this close with a stranger. So you don't know these people and you're already dealing with the situation you just left. I think it could be some of the reasons why some people get back home to their abuser," said Jennifer Green, Executive Director, when I interviewed her back in February.

So, the city stepped in—offering to apply for a special kind of federal grant.

It's called the CDBG Innovative Grant, and it can offer up to $5 million for projects like this.

"We're applying on behalf of Halcyon Home for the maximum award of $5 million. So regardless of what the cost of the construction is, that's the highest amount the grant will allow," said Pam Schalk, Grant Administrator at City of Thomasville.

The new shelter would mean much more than just extra space. It would include duplex-style housing… and even therapeutic daycare, right on site.

"Sometimes with domestic violence shelters, you're meeting the need. They're free from violence, and you're helping them plan, maybe set a plan of action in motion. But this particular grant, if we get it funded... you're going to have daycare there so that the residents that are living there... they can onsite... you've got a place that your children can stay and be safe while you go out and look for employment," said Barbara Reddick, Planning Director at SWGRC.

And this isn't just a local project

"This is a regional project, so it's not just for Thomasville or Thomas County. They actually serve quite a few of the neighboring counties, so this is actually the state kind of has oversight more so than locally," said Schalk.

The city plans to submit the $5 million grant application by the end of July. If approved, Halcyon Home could receive funding as soon as November.

