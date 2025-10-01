Thomasville launches new entertainment district Wednesday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — City leaders are rolling out boundary signs and new rules as Thomasville’s entertainment district takes effect on Wednesday.



The signs show where the entertainment district begins and ends.



Businesses serving alcohol must provide drinks in cups featuring their logo for customers to carry outside.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's the end of an era for these signs in Thomasville businesses, which tells customers they can't step outside with their drinks.

"So, in preparation for October 1st, with the establishment of the Entertainment District, we have been installing boundary signs throughout the Entertainment District boundary," said April Norton, from the City of Thomasville.

The city council gave final approval for Thomasville's first entertainment district earlier this month.

The zone covers the heart of downtown and dozens of local businesses.

April Norton with the City of Thomasville tells me crews have already placed more than 14 boundary stickers on the sidewalks so neighbors know exactly where the sip-and-stroll area begins and ends.

"For our diners who love this beautiful fall weather and want to dine outside, you're now able to take the alcoholic beverages onto the sidewalk and enjoy that along with your meal," said Norton

Maurice Jackson, co-founder of Tvelo Brewing, says the change is about more than just convenience; it's about creating energy downtown.

"I mean, you look at what happens on those rare days where we have a sip and stroll. Just the town itself kind of comes alive. Everything's a little more feet. Foot traffic is at an all-time high, and it just helps all businesses involved, whether you have alcohol that you're serving or not," said Jackson.

Jackson says giving customers freedom to enjoy their drinks outside also gives businesses like his free advertising; every branded cup doubles as a walking billboard.

"Just to have that extra layer of freedom to say, yes, I bought it inside of that place, but I'm going to have it out in the amphitheater or in the gateway to the Ritz. Tvelo was just the place of origin, but I'm free to just roam about wherever I like and enjoy my beer. Because I think in the end of the day, everybody they just don't want to be told no repeatedly from everywhere," said Jackson.

The Entertainment District will be open for sipping Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sundays starting at 12:30 p.m.

