Thomasville is honoring local volunteers making a big impact

Over 200 nonprofits in Thomas County rely on volunteers to help with operations.



Since 2021, the number of volunteers through Hands On Thomas County has skyrocketed to over 5,600 this year.



Watch the video to see how you can nominate a volunteer before the March 15th deadline.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Volunteerism in Thomas County is growing, but there's still a need for more hands to help.

I'm looking at how HOTC is making sure volunteers keep giving back to the community.

"We are currently asking the public to help us identify those volunteers who should be recognized, and it's very simple—an online nomination process. It takes just a few minutes," said Scully.

Lisa Scully with Hands On Thomas County (HOTC) has been at the heart of volunteer recognition for over a decade.

Last year alone, they honored 75 volunteers, and this year, 50 people have already been nominated.

But Lisa tells me it's not just about HOTC—it's about the nonprofits that can't survive with our their help.

"So many of the 200 plus non profits here in Thomas County rely so heavily on the volunteers. Many don't have the budget for a large staff, " said Scully, programs director.

In 2019, fewer than 3,000 people volunteered across Thomas County. The pandemic only made things worse, with just over 3,200 volunteers stepping up in 2020.

But programs like Nominate A Hero have turned things around. Since 2021, the number of volunteers has skyrocketed to over 5,600 this year.

"Personally, I love volunteering just because it gives purpose to life. I mean, it's a passion of mine," said Curtis.

Meet Richard Curtis, an art professor at Thomas University. Richard's been volunteering in Thomasville since 2011.

In 2024, he was named Volunteer of the Year for his work with hospice and community art projects.

"It's one thing to do the art projects in the studio and to take that and apply those skills out in the community. It's really important, and I think it's a good learning experience for them," said Curtis.

Richard isn't just helping by painting murals—he's teaching his students to give back too.

Every year, his students get involved with at least three big volunteer projects, putting their art skills to good use in the community.

Nominate a volunteer by March 15th on theHOTC website. Winners will be honored at the Cheers for Volunteers event on April 22nd at The Ritz Amphitheater.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.