Thomasville Humane Society set to receive $940K to help reach no-kill status in Georgia

Thomasville Humane Society is set to receive $940,000 from Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.

The funds will be used to help the state of Georgia reach a no-kill status.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Thomasville Humane is looked upon as a resource now," said Angela Williamson, Board Member. The Thomasville Humane Society's mission is stronger than ever.

Recently, the organization was awarded $940,000 by Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. This is coming after their split from the County at the top of the year resulting in the organization losing 40 percent of their budget.

Now, with the help of this latest grant, the Humane Society will help the state of Georgia reach a no kill status.

"It's really sad when animals die due to lack of space. So just teaching people that, that there are other ways," said Williamson. The grant will be dispersed over a two to three year time span.

While speaking with board member Angela Williamson I asked how the money will be spent. The agency tells me they plan to utilize accessible neuter services, community cat programming, and manage intake.

Engagement director, Sydney Pfaff, tells me that's not all. Two new staff members will also be hired specifically for this program.

"We have one on staff that kind of does operations and shelter collab, but we will really be working as a team of about six individuals all over the state of Georgia," said Pfaff.

Humane Society Leaders say they believe the grant is still providing the organization the opportunity to remain an asset in their community. "Essentially Best Friends realized that this was a local issue. They couldn't figure out all on their own how to solve that in each individual community. So, they selected 3 different organizations across the state of Georgia to be super mentors," said Pfaff.

Pfaff says this grant will not fund their day-to-day operations, so to continue their work ,they are still asking for help from the community. "We still need donations, we still need support from the community. We need your backing," said Williamson.

The organization says they expect to receive another distribution of the funds in 2024 and people can catch them Thursday and Friday at Victorian Christmas.