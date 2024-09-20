Thomasville High School football game against Bacon County canceled due to 'serious threats on social media'

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — In an announcement made Friday afternoon, the Bacon County School District said the following:

"The football game scheduled for tonight (Friday) at Thomasville High School has been canceled due to serious threats on social media. The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, and attendees are of utmost importance.

After careful consideration, we have decided it would be best not to put anyone in a potentially hostile situation. We understand that this decision may cause inconvenience and disappointment, but we believe that it is the responsible course of action given the circumstances. Please be assured that we are taking all necessary steps to address the situation and ensure the safety of our school community.

We will keep you updated on any developments regarding the rescheduling of the game or any additional information related to this matter. If you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this matter."

On Facebook, the City of Thomasville School District also wrote, "Tonight's (Friday) game vs Bacon County has been forfeited by Bacon County. The Homecoming Queen will be announced at the dance tomorrow night at 8:00PM. The entire court will be recognized at a future home game."

In recent weeks, law enforcement and school officials have stepped up security at schools and events in light of recent threats. On September 13, the Thomasville Police Department addressed the situation saying, "The safety of the citizens in our community is one of our greatest priorities. Many have witnessed our response to recent incidents concerning safety in our schools. This is not just a local issue—it is national. We have been working with our school systems to address any and all concerns when it comes to keeping your kids safe."

Extra security at Thomasville game after gun incident

On September 6, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation also addressed ongoing threats saying in part, "aw enforcement wants to remind the public that making specific threats on social media will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."