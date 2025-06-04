Thomasville community rallies as $19.8M grant appeal moves ahead

The public meeting, led by TCDC and the Thomas County Democratic Committee, is open to all residents.



Organizers say the city has 3 years to complete the grant work if the funding is reinstated — so preparations continue.



Watch the video to see how the TCDC is working with legal and environmental experts to strengthen the appeal and explore joining a broader legal challenge.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When a city loses out on nearly $20 million, people feel it: in their homes, in their neighborhoods, and in their future.

Now, community leaders are holding a public event to help neighbors understand what's at stake and what comes next.

While the appeal process with the EPA could take up to 120 days, the Thomasville Community Development Corporation isn't sitting back.

They're teaming up with the Thomas County Democratic Committee to host a public, nonpartisan meeting

"I think that me coming here, they can hear directly from a source that they can trust because I'm right in the middle of all of this. And I've kind of created a couple of pitches that I can do to just get the message out to people where they can understand what we're doing. And also, I want people to just know we're still optimistic. We think we got this," said Earl Williams from TCDC.

Even though the grant was terminated after the EPA changed its rules around environmental justice funding, Williams says they're still moving forward.

TCDC doesn't want to pause progress.

They have three years to get the work done — and they're preparing now so they're ready the moment the money comes through.

"We are working on a lot of what I call some of the infrastructure of the grant that we need on our website. One is having home improvement applications on the website for people to fill out as soon as we can announce that program and get our money back," said Williams.

That's just one part of it.

TCDC has already hired staff to help roll out the project, and they've connected with national groups like the Environmental Protection Network and Lawyers for Good Government for support.

It's all part of a bigger push to improve housing, air, and water quality in underserved Thomasville neighborhoods.

"This city has a lot of dilapidated homes and it needs to be built up. I know a lot of older people live there, but we can bring our young people in there too if we have somewhere for them to live," said Lucinda Brown, a city council member.

Lucinda Brown from the city says one of the biggest concerns right now is air quality, a problem the grant was supposed to help address.

"People were complaining about being sick, you know, and they thought it was from the air. And then, you know, we had some backup on the water and sewage a few years ago, several years ago. But they've gone in and do a few other things with that. But yes, it would be awesome to have that grant to check the air," said Brown.

Williams says he's planning a similar awareness session with the Thomas County Republican Party.

The date is still being finalized, but updates will be posted on the TCDC's Facebook page.

