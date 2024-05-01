Thomasville City Schools Superintendent to retire; search for his replacement begins

Dr. Fred Rayfied will retire at the end of the 2023-2024 School Year.

The school board voted unanimously to name Dr. George H. Kornegay, Jr. as Interim Superintendent.

Watch the video above that details Dr. Rayfield's start with the school district last August.

Read the news release below to learn more about the process to replace him.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Thomasville City Schools Board of Education accepted the retirement request of Superintendent Dr. Fred Rayfied, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 School Year.

Chairwoman Britney Glass advised “Dr. Rayfield came out of retirement into a challenging transition period for our schools and generated immediate returns. This is a difficult request to accept and we wish Dr. Rayfield the absolute best as he returns to retirement.”

Chairwoman Glass continued, “We have many marked accomplishments during Dr. Rayfield’s tenure; academic achievement highlighted by Harper Elementary School’s test score advancement, operational and financial controls with praise from state officials, recruitment of talented administrators and educators, and the visible and exciting progress on our various construction projects.”

“The Board of Education looks forward to building on the foundation laid by Dr. Rayfield. We thank him for his effective and selfless leadership in serving all students of Thomasville City Schools. “

In addition to accepting Dr. Rayfield’s retirement, the board voted unanimously to name Dr. George H. Kornegay, Jr. as our Interim Superintendent. Dr. Kornegay served as the Assistant Superintendent from 2004-2011 before becoming the Superintendent of Thomas County Schools from 2011-2018.

“Dr. Kornegay has been an important figurehead in Thomasville City and Thomas County Schools since 1988. He was a key figure in the creation of the Scholars Academy during his tenure as Assistant Superintendent of Thomasville City Schools. He oversaw the construction of the new Bishop Hall Charter School and renovations of multiple facilities.”

Mrs. Glass continued, “Dr. Kornegay has deep relationships and experience to continue the positive trajectory of our excellent City Schools.

A search for a new superintendent will begin immediately.