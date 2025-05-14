Thomasville City Schools launch smart manufacturing program with $87K grant

The pilot program trained five students in forklift operation, soft skills, and smart manufacturing tech like co-bots.



It's part of the larger “Get to Work” effort to help students graduate with certifications, job offers, and a plan.



AI and automation could create 69 million jobs globally by 2028, making this kind of education more relevant than ever (World Economic Forum).

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the world rapidly changing due to AI and robots, Thomasville City Schools are stepping up to make sure students are ready for what's next.

I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, your Thomasville neighborhood reporter and I'm showing you how schools are using an $87K grant to teach kids about the technology shaping the future and get them ready for high-tech careers.

Thomasville City Schools have added a new program to their curriculum one that Ashley Palmer, STEM Coordinator, tells me is focused on smart manufacturing.

This program integrates AI, robots, and technology to prepare students for jobs in this rapidly growing field.

"This was our pilot run of the program. We had five students that participated. They gained forklift certification, soft skills, training, resume writing, they had actual mock interviews, and they did actual interviews with companies here in town. And upon completion of the program, some received even job offers to go ahead and go straight into work after graduation," said Palmer.

That kind of success is exactly what the program hopes to build on.

"For Thomasville, we want to make sure that we are attractive to companies, and in order to be so, we need to have workers that are ready to go and work in these companies. But we also wanted to be attractive for our students to know that there's a place for them here," said Palmer.

According to the World Economic Forum, AI and automation are expected to create around 69 million new jobs by 2028.

And the goal is to make sure students not only gain necessary skills but also have the chance to implement them right here in Thomasville.

" So I want to do aviation mechanics, and seeing how things are manufactured with the AI and even just people, it shows what goes into the field that I want to do. It shows how it all connects, and so I think that's pretty interesting," said Butler.

Lucas Butler who joined the program says he couldn't be more grateful.

He tells me this industry is booming, and while AI may replace some jobs, there will always be a need for people who can program, design, and manage that technology.

These jobs include industrial automation technicians, mechatronics technicians, CNC machine operators, and many more.

"I was able to see these crazy AI machines, and I was able to see what you just hear about so much. I was able to see it interact, and I know how it works, and I know what it's used for, so I feel like that gives me a leg up on being able to go ahead and start figuring out these ideas and different applications that it can be used for, and then that way, I can maybe implement it later on," said Butler.

The program will open again next spring, with plans to involve dozens of students and expand beyond manufacturing into areas like electrical and other technical trades.

