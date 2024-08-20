Thomasville businesses implement new human trafficking awareness signs

Thomasville Police Department enforces Georgia's human trafficking notice law.

Local businesses, including hotels and bars, must display signs in public areas.

Non-compliance could result in penalties after a 30-day warning period.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Protecting the vulnerable starts with awareness, and Thomasville is taking that step with new human trafficking notices.

I'm tracking how local businesses are making sure this message reaches everyone.

When you walk into a hotel or bar in Thomasville, you might notice something different—new signs that aim to protect the community.

Starting in September, the Thomasville Police Department will ensure that businesses like these are following Georgia's human trafficking notice law.

"I put this poster, it came in the mail from the police department," said Panchal.

Pankajkumar and his wife, Hitesry Panchal, who own the Western Motel in Thomasville, made sure the signs went up as soon as they received them. They want their guests to feel secure.

"I want my guests and the public to feel very safe when they come over here, especially the women," said Panchal.

The required notices aren't just words on a wall; they're a lifeline for those who may find themselves in desperate situations. The signs remind everyone that help is available—even in the most unexpected places.

"Should someone be in that situation, if they see a sign, it gives them a little bit of hope that you know what, maybe I can get out of this," said Panchal," said Panchal.

The law targets a wide range of businesses, including hotels, bars, and even truck stops, making sure this vital information reaches as many people as possible.

"This, if it can even save one life, it's worth it. And it doesn't take much to put up the sign," said Panchal.

Remember, if you suspect human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.