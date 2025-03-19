Thomasville athletes chase Team USA dream in women’s flag football

Janae Scott and Gisele Jones are among the first TU players invited to the U.S. National Flag Football Trials.



Flag football will debut in the 2028 Olympics, making this a crucial step for the sport’s growth.



Thomas University’s program, founded in 2021, has already won multiple conference titles and national runner-up finishes.

Watch the video to hear from these women as they work to turn a dream into a reality and why this moment is bigger than just the game



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the first time ever, women's flag football is hitting the Olympic stage in 2028.

And these two Thomasville athletes are hoping to be part of history.

I'm showing you how these players are making history—and why this moment is bigger than just the game

Getting invited to the U.S. National Flag Football Trials is a big deal.

Only the best of the best get the call, and for Thomas University's Janae Scott and Gisele Jones, it's a dream come true.

"I cried. No, I saw it because I think I got something on Instagram first and then I went to my email and then I saw it and I like I dropped the phone and I just laughing turned to crying," said Scott.

Thomas University's program started just three years ago—and in that time, they've already become two-time conference champs and back-to-back national runners-up.

But now, they're up against an even bigger challenge—vying for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team while adjusting to a new format.

"It's a lot more offensive game and I'm a very defensive minded person. So learning the new rules. I don't have as much space as I normally do or I have to make either quicker decisions or trusting that I have less space I have to trust like who would be my safety in a way," said Scott.

Jones has been here before. She tried out once already and says this time, she's ready.

"Well, when I was there, I kind of learned the whole the whole game. I didn't know anything going into it and I should have prepared better the first time, but I'm glad I got invited the first time because now I know what to expect," said Jones.

This moment is bigger than just them.

Women's flag football is exploding, and for small schools like TU, this is a chance to be seen on a national stage.

Not everybody may know TU, but, you know, with this, you'll see, okay, TU is making it to the national stage," said Trinity Thomas, TU Sports Information Director.

If Scott and Jones make Team USA, they won't just be representing the U-S. —they'll be putting Thomasville on the map.

The girls will be flying to North Carolina this weekend for the tryout.In Thomasville, Layan Abu Tarboush, ABC 27.

