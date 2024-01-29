Thomas County teen working to help others live healthy lives

Right now, over 22% of teens in the U.S. are considered obese according to the CDC.

HealthMPowers is making it their mission to set teens on the path to healthier lifestyles.

Check out the video above to hear from one of the teens on the board!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's no secret that teens are addicted to their phones and outside just isn't as appealing.

Just ask Central High School teacher Laura Parkerson.

"We see different habits that kids are starting to have. A lot of screen time, kids don't necessarily move around as much as they use to," Laura Parkerson, TCCHS Teacher.

I checked the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Right now, over 22% of teens in the U.S. are considered obese.

"People do need to see the importance of healthy food, keeping their physical activity up," said Paige Parkerson, HealthMPowers Youth Advisory Board.

Well, one organization is making it their mission to set teens on the path to healthier lifestyles.

They're called the HealthMPowers Youth Advisory Board.

Parkerson's daughter, Paige, is part of the board.

She tells me it's all about...

"Physical activity, getting enough sleep, eating right, drinking water are all very important," said Paige Parkerson.

She's a soccer player at Thomas County Central High School.

The Georgia Health Initiative recently awarded a $35,000 grant to the board she sits on.

"The youth board will get training and exercises so that we can help, or our input is more out there for the community," said Paige Parkerson.

After being one of the first teens to join the board Paige says she can't wait to carry out all of the new tools headed their way.

"We are very proud of Paige," said Laura Parkerson."

HealthMPowers says as the YAB continues to evolve, this investment will contribute to their growth as advocates, ensuring a brighter and healthier future.