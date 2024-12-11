Thomas County Sheriff's Office works to identify skeletal remains

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying skeletal remains.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the remains were found on September 9th on Hansell Chastain Road.

The GBI Forensic Artistry Section provided a sketch of what the person possibly looks like.

The Sheriff’s office believed at the time that they found the body, he had only been dead for around 2 months, which would be around July of 2024.

If anyone has any information about this person, please get in touch with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office/Investigations Division at 229-225-3315.