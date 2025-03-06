The Thomasville Polo Classic honors a pioneer while showcasing all-female teams

Pansy Ireland Poe defied the odds in the 1920s, playing polo on men's teams when women were banned from the U.S. Polo Association.



The annual Pebble Hill Polo Classic continues her legacy with an all-female match.



Watch the video to learn more about Miss Pansy’s groundbreaking journey in polo.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A century ago, women weren't allowed to play polo

but that didn't stop determined riders from finding their way into the game.

I'm taking a closer look at Miss Pansy's role in breaking barriers and how neighbors are keeping her legacy alive today.

Polo has been a part of Thomasville for years, with Pebble Hill Plantation hosting some of the most exciting matches.

And it's here where we remember the legacy of Elizabeth "Pansy" Ireland Poe—who made history in the 1920s.

"Elizabeth Pansy Ireland Poe was just a young girl in Cleveland, Ohio, when she saw polo being played and said, 'I want to do that,'" said McCray.

Kim McCray from Pebble Hill tells me, even though women weren't allowed in the U.S. Polo Association at the time, Miss Pansy learned to play anyway.

She quickly became really good and wanted to compete at the highest level.

"She registered with the United States Polo Association under her initials and last name, and she played on men's teams with men and against men. She was very good. She earned a handicap of one, but when it was discovered that she was a woman, the United States Polo Association kicked her out, and she was stripped of her polo rating," said McCray.

McCray says even the men on the team were upset she got kicked out—she was that good.

But for Miss Pansy, it wasn't about making a statement, it was just about playing the sport she loved.

"And she did not join the United States Polo Association as a woman to make any kind of feminist statement. She just wanted to play polo and wanted to play with the best people," said McCray.

Pebble Hill still owns all of Miss Pansy's polo gear, like her saddle, mallets, and even the balls she used—all dating back to the 1920s.

This weekend, the Polo Classic will not only celebrate her legacy but also raise funds to preserve the historic plantation and its rich history.

"we have some exciting polo action coming, it's all females playing that day, We'll have live music, Pony rides, children's activities, " said Hali Harvey, event organizer.

You can catch the Polo Classic right here at Pebble Hill on Saturday.

Tickets are available on their website

