Teen entrepreneurship program could result in economic boost for Thomas County

Eleven percent of the Thomas County population is considered self-employed.

A Thomas County entrepreneurship program is helping teens to join that growing number.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"I wanted to be a boss. I wanted to tell people what to do not be told what to do," said Thomas Hudgins, TCCHS Sophomore.

The "Foundational Leadership Entrepreneurial X-perience" or FLEX program for short, is helping students like Thomas Hudgins do just that.

"That doesn't really happen a lot so I wanted to seize my moment while I could," said Chamarra Johnson, TCCHS Sophomore.

The idea is to provide students like Chamarra Johnson with the tools to create their own business. After all, Thomasville is known to thrive off its locally owned businesses.

"It's going to mature me and make me more independent in a way," said Melissa Reyes-Garcia, TCCHS Sophomore.

So, students are given startup money, taken through workshops, and have to pitch and compete to win a grand prize totaling thousands of dollars.

"What interested me the most was that it was completely free," said Reyes-Garcia.

Thomas County Central CTAE Director Beth Adams says in the long run the program could result in a boost for the local economy.

"I look forward to them going out and spreading their wings but eventually coming home to our local community and supporting our local economy and using their time and their talents here back in their hometown," said Adams.

So, whether starting an organic lawn care company, a flower shop, or a hair accessories line, students are learning that anything is possible.

"Business really isn't as hard as it may sound," said Hudgins.

The FLEX program's state competition will take place sometime in April.