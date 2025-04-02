Students at Thomasville High dive into cybersecurity through Georgia Tech partnership.

Students act as ethical hackers in a simulated penetration test, exploring network vulnerabilities and smart device security.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thomasville High School students are getting hands-on with cybersecurity today as Georgia Tech leads a CyberRange activity.

I'm showing you how this partnership is preparing students for future careers in one of the fastest-growing industries.

Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing industries, but there aren't enough trained professionals to fill the demand.

Georgia Tech is helping change that by bringing hands-on learning to Thomasville High.

Students are stepping into the role of ethical hackers.

They're running a simulated penetration test, identifying network vulnerabilities, and exploring how connected devices communicate.

They're even testing how hackers could send unauthorized commands—showing why securing smart devices is so important.

This partnership is more than just a one-day lesson.

Georgia Tech is expanding computer science education in rural schools, giving students real-world experience and exposure to career pathways.

Beyond tech skills, they're learning problem-solving, critical thinking, and perseverance—essential skills for any future job.

Through this program, Georgia Tech is giving Thomasville students a head start in STEM—offering scholarships and direct access to top faculty.

