Students at Scott Elementary host their first Valentine's Day Drive

Kindergarten students at Scott Elementary School are hosting their first ever Valentine's Day drive for local seniors.

In February, the group plan to distribute cards, blankets, and socks to help bridge the gap between youth and seniors in the area.

Watch the video to hear from Devonshay Norton, a teacher at Scott Elementary, as she shares the importance of this initiative and how neighbors can donate.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In our Thomasville neighborhood, Scott Elementary kindergarteners plan to spread love ahead of Valentine's Day.

From now until February 6th, students are asking for donations of blankets and socks from the community to pass out to clients of The Residence of Oak Grove.

Over 50 seniors will also receive Valentine's Day cards crafted by students in the following week.

Devonshay Norton is a kindergarten teacher at Scott Elementary School.

Norton says the initiative helps bridge the gap between Thomasville's youth and seniors.

"I think this will be a great opportunity for us to fill in that gap. As we know that we need our elderly; they've been through a lot and I think it will be a great experience for our students to learn from them."

Anyone interested in donating can drop items off at the school's front office off Hansell Street.