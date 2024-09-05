Student brought hand gun to school in Thomasville; police and district respond

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Just after 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Thomasville City Schools confirmed a student brought a hand gun on school grounds. In a statement posted to Facebook, TCS wrote, "an incident was reported in which a student informed the principal about another student possessing a hand gun on school grounds. The principal acted swiftly, collaborating with the School Resource Officer (SRO) and local law enforcement. The hand gun has been secured safely, and the student involved has been taken into custody by the police."

The school district said all students are safe and no one was hurt. In the Facebook post, TCS also wrote, "during this time, all students remained in their classrooms until it was confirmed that it was safe to return to their regular activities."

TCS thanked students for placing their trust in MacIntyre Park Middle School administration and SRO. They also thanked Thomasville Police Department for their quick response.

Just before 2 p.m., Thursday, Thomasville Police Department confirmed, "we currently have officers on scene at MacIntyre Park Middle School in reference to the report of a student being in possession of a firearm. At this time, the firearm has been secured, the juvenile has been detained and there are no reports of threats or injuries. Our officers are speaking with school staff at this time, and any lockdowns put in place by the school system will be released at their discretion."