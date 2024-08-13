Speed cameras and new radar signs boost school zone safety in Thomasville

Real-time radar signs now display drivers’ speeds, providing an immediate reminder to slow down.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

The Thomasville Police Department has reactivated speed cameras in school zones as kids head back to school.

I'm checking to see why this is important and how effective it's been in keeping students safe.

With school back in session, speed cameras are rolling again. This year, the Thomasville Police Department has added new radar signs to each school zone. These signs display your speed in real-time, giving drivers a clear reminder to slow down.

Natalie Ross, a parent of a 4-year-old at Harper Elementary tells me these Radar signs are needed at school zones.

"Because it lets you know how fast you are going so you don't hit anybody," said Ross.

Wade Glover, chief of police tells me slowing down is crucial in school zones

"Things happen and sometimes you can't control what other people are doing but if a child wants to jump out in front of you, you can slam on the brakes and probably avoid that child or go around that child but with high rates of speed you're not gonna be able to do that," said Glover.

He tells me drivers are often distracted, whether it's by kids in the car, eating, or drinking. But the biggest distraction is something we all know too well.

"Cell phones, cell phones, is the biggest distraction," said Glover.

Ross says these measures really boost safety in school zones.

"It should make everyone feel safer, some kids are walking home with their parents so I think that you should slow down specially at the time when the children are getting released from the schools," said Ross.

The speed limit drops to 25 MPH during drop-off and pick-up times (7-8:30 AM and 2:30-3:30 PM), but goes back to 35 MPH the rest of the day. Cameras are on from 7 AM to 4 PM, so watch your speed—getting caught could still mean a ticket.

Chief Glover says a speeding citation won't impact your driving record or insurance, but unpaid fines will suspend your vehicle registration.