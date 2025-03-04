Spark Thomasville expands services for entrepreneurs in Thomasville

Five cohorts in 2025: Tax Preparation, Signature, Business Builders, Childcare, and Plumbing for Affordable Housing.



Spark has already graduated 75 entrepreneurs, and that number is set to double with these new programs



Watch the video to see why these programs are vital for Thomasville's economy.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

What began as a single program in 2019 has now supported over 75 entrepreneurs—and that number could double by the end of this year.

I'm following the growth of Spark Thomasville and how it's addressing key challenges in our community, from childcare to affordable housing.

"In 2025, we have 5 cohorts, so we went from one to five," said Williams.

Deshay Williams, Executive Director of Spark, tells me that this year they are expanding their services like never before adding four new cohorts that are needed in our community.

One of them is the Childcare Provider Cohort.

"We have about 3,000 children under the age of 5, but only about 1,000 childcare spots for them. We have a big gap there, so we really need childcare providers," said Williams.

Through this cohort they will add around 30 childcare providers to Thomasville.

Another program is the Housing Development Cohort.

This focuses on addressing the need for affordable housing in Thomasville.

As 40% of homes in Thomasville are blighted or vacant, this cohort aims to gather contractors, plumbers, electricians, and other skilled trades people to invest in projects that will help revitalize these areas.

"I had already been doing the business for about a year when I joined Spark, but they tweaked it, and I think it took it to another level," said Gardner.

Lisa Gardner, part of the original Signature Cohort, runs Fire N Ice Mobile Hookah Lounge.

She started her business tailgating events, but Spark helped her realize important aspects she hadn't considered essential for her business.

"I thought I don't need a business account; I have two personal accounts. I got two personal accounts; I can use one of those, but they explained why it was to separate those funds," said Gardner.

Now, Lisa has her mobile lounge truck, which she launched in February.

She takes it to events, festivals, and private parties.

"We know that 20% of our small businesses fail in the first year, and 50% after the first five. The main reason they fail is because of lack of financial training and lack of access to capital, so we're really looking to address that need in the community," said Williams.

One of the cohorts launching this week is the Tax Preparation Cohort.

This program will teach entrepreneurs everything they need to know about preparing their taxes and includes access to tax preparers.

Eligible entrepreneurs will have their tax return preparation fees covered up to $1,500.

You can apply to this year's cohorts by visiting their website.

