South Georgia churches step in to shelter the homeless during cold weather

Local churches, Worldwide Ministries of Christ and New Covenant Church, are teaming up to provide shelter to the homeless during the cold front.

Each church is not only providing a free stay but a free meal as well.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Thomasville is a unique community. We're a community that knows how to pull together especially when tragedy strikes," said David Allen, Pastor of New Covenant Church.

Temperatures as low as the 20s are hitting the South Georgia area.

But who's being impacted the most?

The homeless population.

Local churches are now stepping in to help.

One being Worldwide Ministries and the other New Covenant Church with Senior Pastor David Allen.

"With all the collaborations and so many more we're able to do what we're doing," said Allen.

While the homeless population waits out the cold front New Covenant Church is using their building to house people during the day.

That's not all, they are providing rides to and from the local homeless shelter, 3 free meals, showers, and laundry services.

Pastor Allen says things like this wouldn't be possible without the help of friends like Councilman and Pastor Terry Scott.

"It's by God's grace that we're even able to do these sorts of things for our community. We should do things like this during times like this," said Terry Scott, Pastor of Worldwide Ministries.

While New Covenant takes the day shift housing the un-sheltered population Worldwide Ministries is stepping in to take on the night shift at their place of worship.

Something Pastor Scott is calling a team effort.

But he says they could always use more support.

"We just need more participation and shelter for the homeless. We've got to do a better job than we're doing now," said Scott.

Pastor Allen says an easy way others can get involved is by donating what they can.

"We're always accepting and are welcome to receiving donation," said Allen.

Scott says they will continue to house the un-sheltered until Saturday from 7 to 7.