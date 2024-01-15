South Georgia agencies opening cold shelters as deep freeze moves in

The Fountain of Life Rescue shelter will be open Tuesday through Sunday.

Hours will be between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Cold weather is expected to move into South Georgia this week. Now, one Thomasville shelter is preparing to keep people safe.

"We have to be vigilant for extreme cold weather. This weather is supposed to get down into the 20s. That's just too cold to be outside and in the woods," said Nathaniel Tyler.

The homeless population is growing in Thomas County.

Fountain of Life Rescue president Nathaniel Tyler says the shelter saw a 50 percent increase in visitors in 2023.

The shelter which originally was only open 2 days a week has increased to 4 due to the growth in need..

Now, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing in the nights ahead, the shelter is getting ready to meet that growing need.

"It's a joint effort. There's some churches and other non-profits— we're all working on the homeless problem. We're closing the gaps by working together," said Tyler.

Tyler says the shelter will remain open from Tuesday until Sunday.

Tuesday hours for the shelter will be from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.