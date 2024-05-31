SEE WHERE: City of Thomasville prepares to install new stormwater drainage

Thomasville begins stormwater drainage installation on Stewart Street, necessitating a closure near Remington Avenue.

Residents on Stewart Street will detour via Schley Street during the construction period.

Watch the video to learn more about how will impact your commute and neighborhood.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Traffic alert for neighbors in Thomasville.

Road closures are happening on Stewart Street and Remington Avenue where construction is scheduled to start Monday.

City of Thomasville

The city says contractors will begin work along Stewart Street June 3. They'll be working to place new stormwater drainage under the road.

They'll have to close Stewart near Remington to get that work done.

People living on Stewart will need to detour along Schley Street while the work happens.