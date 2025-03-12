SEE HOW: Thomasville’s Makers Program teaches students the craft of Leatherworking

Over 50 students have completed the program, which typically lasts two years, learning everything from cutting to finishing leather goods.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a unique craft that once seemed like a lost art—but now a Thomasville business is passing it on to young neighbors to ensure it thrives.

I'm tracking a program where students are learning to craft leather goods from A to Z.

In Thomasville, South Life Supply has been teaching high schoolers how to craft leather for six years.

The Makers Program dives into the leatherworking process, from cutting leather with precision to mastering the art of sewing and polishing.

Heather Abbot, owner of the store, says that over time, high school students started coming in on their own, bringing resumes and asking about openings.

That's when she decided to create the program, offering process-driven instructions and mentors to help them learn the craft.

"At the end of the day, you're really pouring back into your community when you buy a local product like this, because 90% of our product, high school students make," said Abbott.

The program usually lasts two years. Students start small, learning basic techniques, then progress to making full products.

"It's different. you don't find it around a lot anywhere I thought it was unique," said Causey.

Maura Causey, a 17-year-old student, joined the program last year and has already helped make over 300 bags.

She says it was tough at first, but now the process is really rewarding.

"Just seeing the finished product, seeing it—you see it come from the big hide, it gets cut down, then you see the little pieces, and then you see them get sewn together, and then you see them finished out and just seeing the finished product makes it worth it," said Causey.

And she's not planning on leaving the craft anytime soon

"When you make something yourself with your hands and then customers come in and they talk about how much how beautiful it is, it really boosts their confidence," said Clinkscales.

Ryan Clinkscales, the production manager, mentors students in every part of the process.

"I never thought that like you know before I worked here I was like I wouldn't think that you know anything is possible and then I come here and I try something and I'm like oh I actually can do this and I feel like later on down in my life I'll be able to have that mindset of oh I can do this," said Causey.

If you're a high schooler who wants to join the program, you can apply through South Life's website or drop off an application at their store on 130 S Broad St.

