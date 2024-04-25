SEE HOW: Thomasville Rose Show and Festival began over a century ago; where to watch Rose Parade this year

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — This year marks the 103rd Rose Show and Festival. It’s a tradition that’s grown from humble beginnings all the way back in 1920.

Vegetables, not roses: that’s how the City of Thomasville says this tradition began more than a century ago. That’s when a vegetable exhibit created by South Georgia neighbors for the Georgia State Fair won first prize.

The city says the $25 in prize money helped pay for what would become the first Rose Show. In 1922, Neel’s Department store downtown held the first rose show.

Over the years, it grew and moved to places including a Buick showroom, basketball court, and even a tobacco warehouse. The 1943 show charged a 25-cent admission fee. Profits were used to buy defense bonds.

The city says the tradition saw a resurgence in the late 1940s and early 1950s with the addition of the Rose Parade and the street dance. The 1970s brought the addition of the children’s Rose Bud parade.

Since the 1990s, the footprint of the show has continued to grow.

Sadly, the COVID pandemic canceled the rose show and festival in 2020, like it did many other events in our community. It came right back for the 100th show in 2021.

Over 40,000 people are expected in Thomasville during this year’s event. Admission is free and open to the public, so come be a part of history!

