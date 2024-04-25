SEE HOW: Thomas County Food Bank and Outreach Center serves thousands in the neighborhood

Thomas County Food Bank and Outreach Center has been serving neighbors for just over 25 years.

In February of 2024 alone, they served 451 households, which comes to about a thousand people.

Watch the video above to see how volunteers work to help thousands of neighbors in Thomas County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a community lifelinethat’s been serving neighbors for just over 25 years. I’m AJ Douglas here in the Thomasville neighborhood where Thomas County Food Bank and Outreach Center works to help thousands in the community.

“I know it’s good for Thomasville so I’m glad to do it.” Janet Chastain volunteers at the Thomas County Food Bank and Outreach Center. “If I’m tired at the end of the day, it's good to be tired.”

She’s been helping here for 20 years. When I asked her why? “I want to make Thomasville better for my kids and my grandchildren.”

She’s one part of a bigger mission to help hundreds in the area. The non-profit gives food to low-income households on a monthly basis.

In February alone, they served 451 households, which comes to about a thousand people. Among those households more than 100 have children.

“If you're in a low-income situation it’s tough.” Janice Anderson serves as president of the center. “Oftentimes low-income families have a difficult time in a lot of areas other than food.”

U.S Census data shows more than 20 percent of Thomasville residents are living in poverty. In 2023, this center served 5,769 Households, or 12,064 people.

Their mission is backed by donations and volunteers from various Thomasville churches working together, as well as grants from the Community Foundation of South Georgia.

It’s support Anderson says she’s grateful for and a mission Chastain says she’s proud to be part of.

“We enjoy people and helping. This just works really [well] for our lives.

On top of the food distributions here, the center says they also gave out 1,035 coats and 689 blankets in 2023.