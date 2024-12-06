SEE HOW: Red Nose Run funds essential programs for children in Thomasville

The Red Nose Run features a 5K and fun run with an ugly sweater theme to unite the community.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 50 people were registered to participate in the run. More are expected to sign up ahead of the race on Saturday morning.

Watch the video to learn more about the impact the Junior Service League is having in the lives of children with money raised through events like this one.

For nearly a century, the Junior Service League has been making a difference for families in Thomasville.

I'm uncovering how their Red Nose Run is supporting life-changing programs, from swim lessons to eye exams, for kids across our community.

"It was just a need in the community that there were several children at school that couldn't afford to necessarily get glasses. It's just something that's part of life that children need to help them succeed and do well in school," said Edwards.

That's Hannah Edwards, talking about the impact of just one of the programs the Junior Service League of Thomasville has been able to offer, making sure students in need receive free eye exams and glasses.

Edwards is a member of the organization. She says the woman-led nonprofit also empowers women through programs like the Prom Closet, offering free prom dresses to girls in need, and Project Rose Bud, which provides hygiene kits and supplies to kids.

"It used to be huge before COVID. This used to be a big event in Thomasville, so we're really trying to bring it back this year," said Edwards.

Edwards says this year's Red Nose Run is all about strengthening the Junior Service League's mission. The race will feature a 5K and a fun run with an ugly sweater theme to unite the community. With over 50 already registered, more are expected to sign up on race day.

"It's not my first, I've run it every year that it has been here in town," said Waldrep.

Debbie Waldrep says the Red Nose Run has become a family tradition. She says it's a fun way to support kids like her daughter, Eden, who's directly benefited from the League's programs.

"I love the running part and how festive it is....It's fun, it's not just like you just run, get to the finish point, and go home," said Waldrep.

The race starts at 8 a.m. this Saturday at Thomas University, with registration opening at 7 a.m.