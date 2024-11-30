SEE HOW: Black Friday boosts Thomasville’s local economy

Over 100 retail shops, restaurants, and antique stores thrive in Downtown Thomasville, with 58 new businesses opening between 2019 and 2023.

Black Friday is not just a shopping event in Thomasville—it's a lifeline for many small businesses.

I'm looking into how this day drives the local economy and why shopping locally matters.

Small businesses in Thomasville rely heavily on the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday playing a significant role.

According to Numbers by Thomasville Main Street Downtown Thomasville saw the opening of 58 new businesses between 2019 and 2023.

This vibrant shopping district directly contributed to the creation of 254 jobs in that time period.

"Each year we've been exceeding our sales goals," said Caroline Weeks, Marketing and Events Manager at the Book shelf.

For shops like The Bookshelf, this day is not just about sales—it's about creating a welcoming atmosphere for the community.

"This is definitely the best retail season for Thomasville, absolutely. More people come into town for the holidays, visiting friends—it's definitely a bigger time for tourism too," said Weeks.

Black Friday also brings visitors from nearby towns, like Earl Prince, who traveled from Cairo to shop downtown.

"I'd much rather be here shopping than in the busy malls... Plus, you get the local atmosphere, running into people you haven't seen in a while," said Prince.

Weeks says this sense of connection is what makes shopping locally in Thomasville feel so special, especially during the holidays.

And it's an opportunity for businesses to give back to their community.

"I think that local businesses can create community in ways that big box corporations can't. They don't read stories to your children every Saturday, know them by name, and lovingly prepare a craft for them to do after the story," said Weeks.

According to the Thomasville Main Street Program, the city has more than 100 retail shops, restaurants, and antique stores.

