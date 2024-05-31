Second Harvest of South Georgia calls for volunteers in Thomasville and Valdosta

Second Harvest of South Georgia gears up for Kids Cafe's Summer Feeding Program with over 40 sites awaiting meals to be prepared.

Volunteers aged 18 and above are needed for shifts from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Watch the video to see how you can get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the Kids Cafe's Summer Feeding Program set to start on Monday, operations are gearing up at the Second Harvest distribution center in Thomasville.

Volunteers are needed to cook and prepare food to be sent to over 40 locations.

"We welcome volunteers to come, groups of volunteers to come and be at out site, see what we do, help back disaster boxes or pantry boxes for your community and have a meeting while you're at it," said Janna Luke, Director of Development and Marketing.

If you re interested in volunteering in Thomasville or what to learn more about the programs available at second harvest, visit their website.

