SCAM ALERT: Thomasville Police warn neighbors about unsolicited jewelry in the mail; know the warning signs

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTLX) — Police are warning neighbors in Thomasville about a potential scam that could be lurking in your mailbox. Police said on Facebook that they have received reports of people getting "unexpected jewelry and other products in the mail."

Inside those packages, neighbors have found a card with a QR code. Police said that card encourages victims to scan and register their product. The problem is once the QR is scanned, it can open up your phone to a dangerous malware virus.

Police said that virus can give thieves "access sensitive data and information including bank accounts."

If you scanned one of these codes, police said there are steps you can take to protect yourself:

  • Change your account passwords; your information may have been compromised
  • Closely monitor your accounts and credit reports
  • Notify authorities
  • Don't pay for the product
  • It's your choice to keep it, return to sender, or throw it away
  • Notify the retailer

Police said more information on this scam can be found at: https://www.uspis.gov/news/scam-article/brushing-scam

