Rose City 5K Walk Brings Thomasville Together, Nearly 50 Years Strong

The Rose City Walk began over 47 years ago as part of a wellness push and now draws hundreds of participants yearly.



Founder Jim Story and longtime coordinator Rachel Cooper say this year’s registration is the highest since before the pandemic.



Watch the video to see how this event became part of the Rose festival in Thomasville.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Before the Rose Festival takes center stage, there's one event locals lace up for year after year.

I'm taking a closer look at the roots behind the Rose City 5K Walk and why it's more than just a stroll—it's a tradition nearly 50 years strong.

"My wife and I did the Peachtree Road Race in 1977, and when we came back, the editor of our paper said, well, why can't we do that in Thomasville? So the next year, 1978, we had the first 10K run. Peachtree had had 3,000. We had 1,015," said Story.

Jim Story, now 80 years old, didn't just take that idea and run with it—he's been helping plan these events ever since.

Decades of dedication, all starting with one inspiring race.

"Two years later, we started having a one-mile run for the kids, and then two years after that, we started having a walk. So now we have three events," said Story.

That one-mile run took place just last Saturday—and it came with a big moment: a new course record.

"So it's been 38 years since the record was set, but she ran a five-minute and 52 seconds, which it actually came in just a foot ahead, you might say, of the first male. So a woman was the fastest individual in the one-mile run this year," said Story.

And when it comes to who shows up? It's everyone.

"You have people of all levels, all walks of life. You have the homemakers, you have the doctors, the lawyers, and you know, occasionally you see people you haven't seen in a while. It's just good being out there with all your friends and family and hometown people," said Cooper.

But Rachel Cooper, the event's longtime coordinator, says the 5K Walk coming up this Saturday isn't as easy as it might sound.

"I did participate for many years, I think about eight times, give or take a few. I've won overall Thomas County female. I've won the overall event once," said Cooper.

Now, both Rachel and Jim are hopeful.

They want this year to feel like the good old days.

"When COVID came around, that seemed to change things. Now this year, we're having more than we've had since 2019 in every event," said Story.

The early registration fee is $25 per person.

