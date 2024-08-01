Rising costs challenge back-to-school shoppers in Thomasville

Families are feeling the impact of inflation and high interest rates, making back-to-school shopping more challenging this year.

In Downtown Thomasville, businesses are providing discounts and supporting the community with local initiatives.

Watch the video to see how local businesses and parents are adapting to economic challenges.



BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Back-to-school shopping isn't just about new notebooks and backpacks.

It's also about managing the budget in these inflationary times.

I'm finding how our community is navigating the rising costs of essential school supplies.

With inflation and high interest rates pushing up prices, getting ready for the school year has become a bit more of a stretch for families.

"Everything is really high right now and there's gonna be a lot of people that can't afford new shoes or clothes to go to school"

Greg Russel was came downtown to get his son a back-to-school haircut.

He tells me this time of year is tough for many parents.

"You know with the price of inflation, with everything else, I think this year has been probably harder on a lot of folks experiencing what it does cost to get gets back in school"

Olivia Schaffer, Operations Manager at Bookshelf, says she's noticed customers are budgeting more to save money.

"People are really trying to plan out their money was they go, they have a budget that they follow when they come in here"

Schaffer tells me The Bookshelf is offering a 10% discount on summer reading books.

Drew Richard, dad of two, says he came downtown to hunt for back-to-school deals before school starts.

He tells me shopping local is always better.

"Know the people who work in the stores and run the stores instead of just going to a big box store because it might save you couple of dollars"

The National Retail Federation expects back-to-school sales to be $38.8 billion this year, slightly down from last year's $41.5 billion. This drop is due to inflation and higher prices making families more cautious with their spending.

Russel tells me he's noticing the costs adding up more and more.

"As he gets older, things get more expensive."

Neighbors looking for back-to-school deals still have a chance to shop downtown before school starts on August 5th.