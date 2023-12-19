Public school employees set to receive $1,000 year-end bonus in Georgia; see how it impacts Thomas County

Governor Brian Kemp announced a $1,000 year-end bonus for educators, supporting staff, and state employees in Georgia.

Schools districts will oversee when funds are distributed.

Check out the video above to hear from an assistant principal about how this could in turn help with teacher retention rates.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"When I came back and confirmed it, we went ahead and had church right there in the hallway," said Levi Williams Sr., TCCHS Assistant Principal.

That's Levi Williams.

He's an assistant principal at Thomas County Central High School.

"We got to shouting. If there would have been pews, we would of tore them up," said Williams.

That's how he and his staff reacted to Governor Brian Kemp's announcement about year-end bonuses for educators.

"A one-time retention pay supplement for eligible full time permanent state employees of 1,000 dollars each," said Governor Brian Kemp.

"Most school system you get your last pay for the year prior to Christmas," said Williams.

Leaving many to stretch one check for 5 weeks while also spending for the holidays. This makes December one of the longest and most expensive months in the year for school employees.

"It's nice for school employees to be recognized and we all could use more money," said Lisa Morgan, Georgia Association of Educators.

I checked with ZipRecruiter and found the average national salary for a teacher is $46,590.

In Georgia that number falls to $36,258.

"People are hurting. People are struggling," said Williams.

Now, he tells me that bonus will help both educators and support staff alike.

It could even help keep teaches around longer.

"It goes a long way to help with retention because there are shortages. Teachers are definitely needed and anything that we can do to attract and retain people, that's what we want to do," said Williams.

Governor Kemps says next he will propose a $104 million yearly distribution for school security.

That's $45,000 dollars for each Georgia School.