Prescribed burn leads to discovery of missing girl’s remains in Thomas County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After nearly two years of searching, Lori Paige's remains were finally found right here in Thomas County.

I'm talking to the Thomas County Sheriff to learn how a prescribed burn helped uncover a critical piece of the puzzle.

For nearly two years, Lori Paige's disappearance left her community searching for answers.

Her father reported her missing in June 2023, claiming she packed a bag and left in the middle of the night.

But it wasn't until April 5th, 2025—almost two years later—that her remains were found in a plantation just across the Florida line, right here in Thomas County, Georgia.

That same area had been searched before, but thick brush made it nearly impossible to find anything.

Sheriff Watkins says the scheduled burn gave law enforcement a second chance to search that land—and this time, it paid off.

"The prescribed burns actually gets rid of a lot of the undergrowth, and usually plantations this time of year will do prescribed burns around all of the property they usually hunt, and that gets rid of the undergrowth and makes it a lot easier to see and walk through those areas," said Watkins.

They found what they believe are Lori's remains in the spot they searched months ago, now cleared of brush.

Watkins say Lori's father, Andrew Wiley, had moved to Thomas County after she was reported missing.

Detectives also searched his apartment and tracked his internet history, including searches about remote areas with water in Georgia and Alabama.

Sheriff Watkins believes Wiley didn't specifically plan to hide her at this plantation—but ended up there by chance.

Lori Paige's father now faces a murder charge and at his first court appearance in Tallahassee he was denied bond.

Meantime the Thomas County Sheriff's Office says they will also charge him with concealing her death and other crimes.

