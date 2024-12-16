Police: Possible gunshots responsible for Thomasville School Damage

Damage was reported Monday morning at Harper Elementary School on North Broad Street.

Thomasville Police believe that two windows at the school were damaged due to possible gunshots that were reported on Sunday.

NEWS RELEASE:

On the evening of Sunday, December 15, the Thomasville Police Department received multiple calls from citizens reporting gunshots in the area of Fletcher Street.

Additionally, an alert from the FLOCK Raven system indicated the same. Officers promptly responded and conducted an investigation in the vicinity. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or damage at that time. However, this morning, officials at Harper reported that two windows were damaged over the weekend.

The damage seems to have been caused by possible gunshots in the area during that time. The investigation is currently active, and there is no evidence suggesting that the shots were intentionally fired at the school. This situation serves as a crucial reminder that stray gunfire can pose risks.

Fortunately, the children and staff are safe, and there is no cause for concern at this time. "The Thomasville Police Department is firmly committed to ensuring the safety of our schools, with a strict zero-tolerance policy for the deliberate destruction of our school facilities or any other public or private property," emphasized Chief Glover. "We are thoroughly investigating this incident and are dedicated to holding all parties accountable for their actions to protect our community."

If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident, please contact the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3249.