Over a dozen Thomasville restaurants donate sales for Red Cross disaster relief

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than a dozen Thomasville restaurants are coming together and donating a portion of their sales to Red Cross disaster relief.

I'm taking a closer look at this community-wide effort and how their support is helping disaster relief efforts in South Georgia.

"We're always struggling as most nonprofits try to figure out ways to get additional revenue in. The need is always greater than the revenue stream," said volunteer Mark Harmon.

Harmon, who's been leading this movement since 2015, says he came up with the idea when they were desperate to help the Red Cross in South Georgia.

It all started with just six or seven local restaurants in Thomasville, giving 10% of their sales to support disaster relief.

"Anybody that's ever been through a traumatic event, home fire, a disaster, tornado, hurricane, they realize the importance of what the Red Cross does," said Harmon. "I think once they've ever experienced it firsthand, they never forget."

The effort has grown as the need for disaster relief continues to increase in South Georgia.

The money raised this year will continue helping recovery efforts from previous hurricanes as well as prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

"The trees that are down, the houses that are still damaged, all the blue tarps, the constant regulations that get involved with trying to get documentation through FEMA or to a local building department and get a contractor that can do the work for you, those pains still linger," said Harmon.

Last year alone, the Thomasville restaurants raised nearly $12,000. This year, Harmon is hoping to raise more as the event has grown to include 18 Thomasville restaurants and nine from Valdosta.

"I did it last year, I didn't own the business before that, so last year and this year, so two years in a row, and it's just, it's a small town, it's a great community, everyone likes to get involved in the community, so it's just another way for us to do our part," said Rhodes.

Kris Rhodes, who owns Small Cakes in downtown Thomasville, says this is a perfect way to back a great cause, especially when food is such a big part of Thomasville.

"There are a lot of places that, as locals, we have a hard time getting in because you've got so many people who are coming in from Tallahassee and Bainbridge and Albany for the food and the shopping," said Rhodes. "So, it is one of the most vibrant downtowns I've ever seen."

If any restaurant wants to join next year, they can reach Mark Harmon through the city's outreach division by calling (229) 227-7041 or emailing ricky.zambrano@thomasville.org.

